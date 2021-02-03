COVID-19 vaccine

Santa Clara Co. Kaiser cancels thousands of COVID vaccine appointments

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. (KGO) -- Thousands of people in Santa Clara county have had to reschedule their vaccination appointments.

Kaiser Permanente did not receive a delivery of new doses. A Kaiser spokeswoman confirms they had to turn away 5,250 people last week.

The health care giant says the appointments were made based on previous vaccine deliveries and guidance from the state and county that just didn't pan out.

Appointments for people 75 and older will be rescheduled as soon as possible.



