Two Santa Rosa assisted living facilities ridiculed for evacuations during the 2017 Tubbs Fire may get to keep their licenses after all.The Department of Social Services says it received a "Notice of Defense" from Oakmont Senior Living Wednesday.Oakmont Senior Living is requesting a hearing before the Office or Administrative Hearings. This past Thursday DSS issued Oakmont Senior Living a legal notice that it planned to revoke the licenses of Varenna and Villa Capri for failing to protect the health and safety of residents.DSS said more than 20 residents would have perished had it not been for the efforts of family members. DSS has not said when the hearing will be held.