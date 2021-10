Good morning to those rudely awaken by this 'Minor' #earthquake near Santa Rosa.

Preliminary magnitude 3.4, damage likely limited to none. pic.twitter.com/PW4JNboqxR — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 30, 2021

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Thursday morning, according to U.S. Geological Survey.The epicenter was 1.8 miles northwest of Santa Rosa , at a depth of about 6 miles.There are no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.