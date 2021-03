SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police are searching for a driver who they say crashed into a homeless encampment, killing a woman.It happened Tuesday night on Roberts Avenue, along the Joe Rodota Trail.Police say they were responding to a report of a fight. When they arrived, they found the crashed car, with the woman pinned underneath.The driver was not at the scene.Investigators are trying to determine if the crash was an accident.