Stony Point Road in Santa Rosa site of another fatal pedestrian accident

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A busy Santa Rosa road was the scene of another fatal pedestrian accident this morning, the fourth such accident in a year.Police say 53-year-old Richard Anthony Burns was jaywalking across Stony Point Road in the early morning hours when he was struck and killed.The 18-year-old driver had just dropped his mother off at work. Police say he did not see Burns in the street.Stony Point is one of the main thoroughfares, stretching north and south across the city with 45 mile per hour zones in places.Families are asking the city to look into more protection for pedestrians on the busy road.Last October, 20-year-old Sidney Falbo riding her bicycle in the crosswalk when she was struck and killed by a truck driver.Police did not find the driver at fault because he didn't see her until too late.Still, her mother is calling on everyone in the community to beware."With my daughter, the situation was horrific. But it doesn't change that she was doing everything she was supposed to be doing. She was hit in the crosswalk and she is gone," said Corina Falbo. "I need to do this for her. I need what happened to her to not be for nothing."