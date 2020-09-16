Science

Expert discusses what science shows about climate change, denounces Trump's claims it will 'get cooler'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Lucy Jones, scientist and seismologist, has no doubt climate change is real and is causing severe issues for our planet.

"We are getting warmer because of human activity," she told ABC7's Kristen Sze on our 3 p.m. show 'Getting Answers.'

RELATED: 'I don't think science knows:' Trump rejects climate change's role in California wildfires

"Climate change we can't solve alone, but we can solve together," said Dr. Lucy. "It was predicted many decades ago that warming would increase and we are seeing the results now."

Dr. Lucy says every ecosystem around the world is experiencing different climates they are not evolved for and it is affecting the earth in a variety of different ways.

To help people understand the science behind the data, Dr. Lucy composed music to show how radically and quickly we are increasing temperatures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesan franciscodonald trumpwildfireglobal warmingclimate changescience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF hospitalizations rise as more businesses reopen
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Bay Area air still not clean, people head outside anyway
3 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Wildfire smoke returns to Bay Area this weekend
LIVE: Air quality improving in parts of Bay Area
Sen. Kamala Harris visits Central California for briefing on wildfire response
Show More
Gyms reopen in SF but there's not much celebrating
Frida Kahlo exhibit reopening at SF's de Young Museum
SF to give $1K a month to some expectant mothers in new pilot program
Louisville to pay $12M to Breonna Taylor's mom in settlement
Mexican toilet paper popping up in US stores amid COVID-19 shortages
More TOP STORIES News