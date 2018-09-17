New Mexico observatory closed by FBI will reopen after investigation

An observatory in New Mexico that mysteriously closed for an FBI investigation will reopen Monday.
The Sunspot Solar Observatory made headlines earlier this month, when authorities evacuated it without explanation.
Investigators would only say there was a security threat.
It fueled online speculation as to whether researchers had spotted aliens.
The association that runs the observatory is now squashing the rumors, saying the FBI was investigating criminal activity nearby and was concerned about a suspect who could have posed a threat to others.
