New Mexico observatory closed by FBI will reopen after investigation

After authorities evacuated the observatory without explanation, there was online speculation about whether researchers had spotted aliens. (KGO-TV)

An observatory in New Mexico that mysteriously closed for an FBI investigation will reopen Monday.

The Sunspot Solar Observatory made headlines earlier this month, when authorities evacuated it without explanation.

RELATED: Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs

Investigators would only say there was a security threat.

It fueled online speculation as to whether researchers had spotted aliens.

The association that runs the observatory is now squashing the rumors, saying the FBI was investigating criminal activity nearby and was concerned about a suspect who could have posed a threat to others.
