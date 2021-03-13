Oakland CHP officers rescue 8-month-old sea lion near Bay Bridge toll plaza

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An 8-month-old sea lion pup is now on the mend after he was rescued by Oakland CHP officers on Tuesday.The CHP says "Elio" was found wandering into the eastbound lanes of traffic near the Bay Bridge toll plaza. Officers quickly jumped into action and guided the pup off the freeway.A crew from the Marine Mammal Center responded and were able to safely rescue Elio and transport him back to its facility for rehabilitation.The center says the pup is suffering from maternal separation, malnutrition and dehydration."California sea lion pups like Elio are inexperienced hunters that often struggle to find available prey resources in their first year of foraging on their own," says Dr. Cara Field, Medical Director at The Marine Mammal Center. "We are incredibly thankful for the heroic actions taken by our partners at California Highway Patrol and Caltrans for helping guide this animal to safety and give it a second chance to return to his ocean home."The center says Elio is currently being fed a "fish smoothie" and receiving bagged fluid to help boost hydration.An estimated timetable for release is not yet known.