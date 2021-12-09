Vallejo police chief issues intended termination letter to officer who killed Sean Monterrosa

The letter is dated December 1, 2021. The officer's name is redacted. However, a lawsuit filed by the Monterrosa family previously named the officer as Jarrett Tonn.
In the letter, Chief Williams writes, "I am notifying you of my intent to terminate your employment with the Vallejo Police Department. If my intention remains unchanged following completion of any pre-disciplinary review in this matter, then I will notify you in writing of your termination following completion of this pre-disciplinary process."
RELATED: Vallejo PD's use of force not objectively reasonable in Sean Monterrosa's death, investigation finds
The letter outlines five policies and procedures Chief Williams says the officer violated, including de-escalation.
Last week, the Vallejo Police Department released the findings of a nearly year-long independent administrative investigation into a the officer's fatal shooting of Monterrosa. The officer shot and killed Monterrosa from the back seat of an unmarked police vehicle outside a Walgreens looting.
In its 66-page report, an independent police oversight and review group found the officer's use of force was not objectively reasonable when he shot and killed Monterrosa through the windshield from the backseat of unmarked police vehicle.
RELATED: Mixed reactions as CA attorney general announces independent review of Vallejo police shooting death
Monterrosa was outside a Walgreens June 2 last year where there had been a looting during a protest over George Floyd's murder by police. Vallejo police said Monterrosa was crouched down in a half kneeling position, moving his hands towards his waist area revealing what appeared to the officer to be the butt of a handgun.
It turned out to be a hammer. The report found Monterrosa's action was potentially consistent with an intent to surrender. The report also revealed the fatal shot entered the back of Monterrosa's head, inconsistent with officers' statements that he was facing them in an aggressive shooting stance at the time.
While officers are not expected to be absolutely sure of a threat before using deadly force according to the report, the second guessing by the officer who shot and killed Monterrosa suggested significant uncertainty about whether Monterrosa was carrying a gun. That uncertainty was captured by the officers' body worn cameras.
RELATED: Monterrosa sisters turned 'pain into purpose' in year since brother was killed by Vallejo officer
"What did he point at us," the officer could be heard asking."
"I don't know man," another officer replied.
RELATED: Family speaks out after Vallejo police mistake hammer for gun and shoot, kill 22-year-old
"Hey, he pointed a gun at us," shouted the first officer.
The report also highlighted when officers started their recordings and found they could have safely begun recording sooner. The delay prevented capturing audio of the actual shooting.
A California attorney general's office independent review to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the officer is ongoing.
Video is from a previous story