entertainment

Selena to be honored at 2021 Grammy Awards

At the 2021 Grammys, the late Tejano legend, Selena, will be honored with a special award.

She will be recognized with the academy's Lifetime Achievement Award. According to the Grammy Awards' website, this special merit award is "presented to performers who during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."

The singer was murdered in 1995, but new generations have fallen in love with her, making her more famous now than ever before.

RELATED | Selena Quintanilla's husband Chris Perez reflects on her death 25 years later
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, this interview with Chris Perez highlights his reflection after the Tejano superstar was killed.



Her father tells "People Magazine" that his daughter would have been very excited by this news.

She joins artists including The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder and Dolly Parton in receiving this award.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsentertainmentmusicmusic newsselenagrammy award
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Let out all your stress at Rage On, Inc. in Morrisville
Santa Rosa offers new music relief grants for pandemic pause
'Bachelor' Matt picks his final 2 after Fantasy Suite dates
Oscar favorites emerge after early award show wins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 CA counties change tiers
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
Only 10 Bay Area ZIP codes prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Why student loan debt is a racial, gendered issue
AccuWeather forecast: Wintry showers today through tomorrow
COVID-19 updates: More Bay Area counties enter red tier
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address
Solutions for students struggling with distance learning
California volunteers are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Falling behind while distance learning isn't just academic issue
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
More TOP STORIES News