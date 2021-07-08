economy

Chip shortage: Road to recovery will take years and require 400K more stem workers, new factories

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Global computer chip shortage slowing production of vehicles

It wasn't just toilet paper that was hard to find during the pandemic. A critical shortage of semiconductor chips also developed.

Those chips are vital to the Bay Area economy, part of Building A Better Bay Area.

RELATED: Santa Cruz-based company developing electric aircrafts that would fly over traffic

Unlike toilet paper, chips are expected to be in short supply, possibly for years.

Just as the economy is starting to recover and car sales are picking up, Ford is reducing production at some of its assembly plants due to a shortage of computer chips.

Over the past six months, a drought in Taiwan, a chip plant fire in Japan and last winter's Texas freeze that shut down its power grid, have sharply reduced chip supplies as demand grows.

VIDEO: So many shortages! List of major consumer goods affected by supply chain interruptions
EMBED More News Videos

Some analysts blame COVID-19 for an apparent chicken supply shortage.



"They're also in our fridges and in our washing machines, and they're in the consumer electronics devices that have allowed us all to stay connected over the course of the pandemic," said Stephanie Hall, director of innovation policy at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM).

Chip makers have put customers on limited allocations while trying to expand and build new chip fabrication plants. However, even that is being hampered by the supply shortage.

"In order to add more capacity, you need more equipment, and in order to get more equipment, you need more chips for the equipment," noted Ajit Manocha, president & CEO of SEMI, the Silicon Valley based association that represents the electronics manufacturing and supply chain industry.

"So it just compounds the problem because you need chips to go in everything."

RELATED: Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

Chip production in the U.S. dropped from 37 to 12 percent over the past 20 years. The proposed federal infrastructure bill would invest $50 billion into domestic chip manufacturing and could create 400,000 new jobs.

Manufacturing groups have kicked off a campaign to encourage young people to focus on STEM education and to re-think the role and importance of manufacturing.

"You can be part of this kind of very high end, critical piece of the ecosystem that's powering autonomous vehicles and next generation communications networks," said NAM's Hall.

The shortage is not expected to end quickly. Ford has projected a loss as high as $2.5 billion this year due to the chip shortage.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybuilding a better bay areaeconomycarsmanufacturingu.s. & worldelectronics
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Senate votes to raise the debt limit by $480 billion until Dec. 3
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News