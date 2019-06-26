muni

Sensors added to Muni train doors after dragging

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two months after a train dragged a woman onto the tracks, MUNI says its door problems are fixed.

Muni has added sensors to train doors to detect if there is something or someone blocking the door.

VIDEO: Woman dragged by San Francisco Muni train after getting hand caught in door

In April a woman was dragged after getting her hand caught in a closing door. A coupler failure had forced Muni to run new trains as single cars.

There have been a total of three incidents since November of 2017 involving the back doors in which passengers were injured.

See more stories on Muni.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscotrain safetytrain accidentmunitrainssfmta
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUNI
Warriors plan to give every Chase Center ticket holder a free Muni day pass
TIMELINE: Officials say Salesforce Transit Center safe to reopen
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Muni Embarcadero station in SF reopens after major leak causes closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News