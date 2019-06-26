Sensors added to Muni train doors after dragging

Muni has unlocked the back doors of its new trains. They were locked when passengers were getting stuck in them and getting hurt. Now they have new sensors to detect if someone or something is blocking the door. pic.twitter.com/NA4MOX6P1l — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) June 26, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two months after a train dragged a woman onto the tracks, MUNI says its door problems are fixed.Muni has added sensors to train doors to detect if there is something or someone blocking the door.In April a woman was dragged after getting her hand caught in a closing door. A coupler failure had forced Muni to run new trains as single cars.There have been a total of three incidents since November of 2017 involving the back doors in which passengers were injured.