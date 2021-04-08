COVID-19 vaccine

Peninsula nurses launch pilot program to get COVID-19 vaccine to homebound seniors

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New pilot program to vaccinate homebound Peninsula seniors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The vaccine rollout in the Bay Area raised concerns of equity when some of the communities with the highest infection rates were having difficulty getting the vaccines.

One group that was seemingly invisible throughout is homebound seniors, who are unable to go to event sites. They are forgotten no more. A pilot program to vaccinate them got underway today on the Peninsula.

RELATED: South Bay launches separate mobile vaccine efforts to reach housebound residents

This team from Sequoia Hospital's Health & Wellness Center is on a mission. They're going out with a vial of Pfizer vaccine to inoculate homebound seniors, who are perhaps the most invisible group of patients in need.

"These have been people that have not been able to get vaccines yet, and they're very vulnerable because they're homebound," said Marie Violet, director of the Sequoia Health & Wellness Center in Redwood City.

The six patients to be visited range in age from 85 to 99. They were identified by Sequoia's community partners, such as Meals on Wheels, who recognized their isolation.

VIDEO: White House weighs in on requiring COVID-19 'vaccine passports'
EMBED More News Videos

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said yesterday the administration would not require people to carry vaccine passports but we could still see private companies enforce this.



The challenge is that making home visits goes much slower than a mass vaccination event. The vial of Pfizer vaccine has to be used within a limited time due to its temperature requirements.

"Given that you have with Pfizer that six hour window, we need to be sure that we can get from place to place, and stay as long as needed and be able to use all the doses," said Marie Violet.

Because of their homebound status, we weren't able to join the vaccination team inside or to interview the patients. However, we're told the reaction to the process was typical.

"Oh, that was it?"

Maria Perez, part of the mobile nursing team, said the seniors were pleasantly surprised the injection didn't hurt.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

"They didn't feel a thing, and they're happy that they're able to complete their first dose today, and they're looking forward to their second dose," Perez said.

Caregivers for the homebound seniors were also offered vaccinations.

The pilot program by Sequoia Hospital is changing lives for elders, whose loved ones have been unable to visit with them for more than a year.

"She was in tears and just saying, 'I have just been locked in here. Nobody would come in. We're so afraid, and this is just going to be life-changing,'" said Marie Violet. "So it's great to be part of this."


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessredwood cityvaccinesnursing homecoronavirus californiaelderlycoronavirushospitalcovid 19 vaccinenursessenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News