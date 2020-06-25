Job Hunting with Jobina: Looking for employment? Service Champions is hiring

"We hire for attitude and we train for skill," Comerford said.
The company has four locations in the Bay Area and one in Sacramento. Among many services, the team replaces heating and cooling systems, water heaters, and conducts furnace maintenance. Essentially anything under the "home comfort" umbrella, Service Champions does it.
RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
The company needs more technicians.
"These are folks that love to work with their hands and also love customer service," Comerford said.
According to Comerford, safety has always been a priority.
"We deal with the three most volatile elements inside the home. You've got carbon monoxide, you've got 220 volt electricity, and then you've got natural gas, very explosive. So once the pandemic hit us, we needed to make sure that A our clients were protected, and B that our team members were protected."
RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation
Masks, gloves, and sanitizing before and after visits are among the precautions technicians take. However, say the hands on life isn't for you? There are open positions in the Service Champions's call center in Pleasanton.
"We've got 250 team members right now and we're looking to double that in the next 3 to 5 years."
Comerford's numbers represent the whole company. You don't need skills in any of these departments to land the job. Service Champions hosts an employee training called Champions University, where people learn the ropes and get paid at the same time.
"The slogan is, 'A High Paying Career Without a Four Year'," Comerford said.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Service Champions
Job: Technician
Duties:
- Completing routine maintenance on residential heating and air conditioning systems
- Operating tools to inspect repair, and conduct maintenance on furnaces, and compressors
- Maintain client relationships.
To contact Service Champions about open positions, click here.
You can find more on this job and others, here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 risk calculator: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as CA reopens
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Reopening California: What's opening and when in the Bay Area
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions