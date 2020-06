Job Hunting with Jobina: Looking for employment? Service Champions is hiring

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

Kevin Comerford is the owner and founder of Service Champions Heating and Air Conditioning. With summer temperatures here to stay and more people spending time at home, Comerford's Bay Area-based business is in demand."We hire for attitude and we train for skill," Comerford said.The company has four locations in the Bay Area and one in Sacramento. Among many services, the team replaces heating and cooling systems, water heaters, and conducts furnace maintenance. Essentially anything under the "home comfort" umbrella, Service Champions does it.The company needs more technicians."These are folks that love to work with their hands and also love customer service," Comerford said.According to Comerford, safety has always been a priority."We deal with the three most volatile elements inside the home. You've got carbon monoxide, you've got 220 volt electricity, and then you've got natural gas, very explosive. So once the pandemic hit us, we needed to make sure that A our clients were protected, and B that our team members were protected."Masks, gloves, and sanitizing before and after visits are among the precautions technicians take. However, say the hands on life isn't for you? There are open positions in the Service Champions's call center in Pleasanton."We've got 250 team members right now and we're looking to double that in the next 3 to 5 years."Comerford's numbers represent the whole company. You don't need skills in any of these departments to land the job. Service Champions hosts an employee training called Champions University, where people learn the ropes and get paid at the same time."The slogan is, 'A High Paying Career Without a Four Year'," Comerford said.Company: Service ChampionsTechnicianTo contact Service Champions about open positions, click here You can find more on this job and others, here