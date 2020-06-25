Coronavirus

Job Hunting with Jobina: Looking for employment? Service Champions is hiring

By
Kevin Comerford is the owner and founder of Service Champions Heating and Air Conditioning. With summer temperatures here to stay and more people spending time at home, Comerford's Bay Area-based business is in demand.

"We hire for attitude and we train for skill," Comerford said.

The company has four locations in the Bay Area and one in Sacramento. Among many services, the team replaces heating and cooling systems, water heaters, and conducts furnace maintenance. Essentially anything under the "home comfort" umbrella, Service Champions does it.

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help

The company needs more technicians.

"These are folks that love to work with their hands and also love customer service," Comerford said.

According to Comerford, safety has always been a priority.

"We deal with the three most volatile elements inside the home. You've got carbon monoxide, you've got 220 volt electricity, and then you've got natural gas, very explosive. So once the pandemic hit us, we needed to make sure that A our clients were protected, and B that our team members were protected."

RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation

Masks, gloves, and sanitizing before and after visits are among the precautions technicians take. However, say the hands on life isn't for you? There are open positions in the Service Champions's call center in Pleasanton.

"We've got 250 team members right now and we're looking to double that in the next 3 to 5 years."

Comerford's numbers represent the whole company. You don't need skills in any of these departments to land the job. Service Champions hosts an employee training called Champions University, where people learn the ropes and get paid at the same time.

"The slogan is, 'A High Paying Career Without a Four Year'," Comerford said.

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Service Champions
Job: Technician
Duties:
  • Completing routine maintenance on residential heating and air conditioning systems

  • Operating tools to inspect repair, and conduct maintenance on furnaces, and compressors

  • Maintain client relationships.

To contact Service Champions about open positions, click here.

You can find more on this job and others, here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerssan franciscomenlo parkcoronavirus californiajobs hiringfacebookcoronavirussilicon valleyu.s. & worldinstagramcovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
COVID-19 updates: Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Cruz ends beach closure despite COVID-19 surge
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
COVID-19 updates: Santa Cruz County to reopen beaches
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old in San Jose may be teacher
Disney to transform Splash Mountain at California, Florida parks
COVID-19 Diaries: Open For Business
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Show More
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update amid COVID-19 surge
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
2019 death of Black man in police custody receives renewed attention
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
More TOP STORIES News