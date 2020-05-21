Coronavirus California

Job Hunting with Jobina: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Applying to jobs when more than 39 million people have filed for unemployment can't feel great, especially when you have little to no experience.

About 3.9 million students are expected to graduate from college this year. Some may be feeling discouraged, but Alexa Shoen, author of the new book #ENTRYLEVELBOSS: How To Get Any Job You Want, said there are things recent grads can do to land an entry level position.

"I graduated with a degree in English and a jazz performance degree and wound up being the first copywriter to ever PM a backend information architecture team at Facebook," Shoen said.

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help

Shoen can still clearly remember her struggle to find work after graduation. "I wrote this for people who are panicking. When I graduated after my undergrad, I was in college in the middle of the recession," Shoen said. "This phenomenon that we've seen over the last ten years, is that every entry level job isn't really entry level. It requires one to three years of experience that students don't know how to get. We've seen the statistics on this. Even in the pre-COVID times, even when the economy was good, almost one in two undergrads doesn't quite get a job that needs a college degree."

Shoen has created a 9-step approach to getting an entry level role. The steps start with being able to name the employers you want to work for, the job you want, and step back from the Google searches for a moment and breathe. "Boomers we love you," Shoen said. "Please stop advising your children to call people at the office. The stats on this say 80 percent of jobs, 70 to 80 percent of jobs never make it on to LinkedIn."

"I'm so passionate about people not going straight to LinkedIn to do cold applications," Shoen said. "You have to get your jobs through referrals, through personal networks. That can be really intimidating because it may seem like, 'Oh that's not fair. It's who I know,' but the amazing thing we don't talk about enough is with the internet and a well crafted email, you can actually know anybody."

RELATED: Economists predict 2020 college graduates will have tough time entering job market

Social media DM's can also work as a way to reach out. Shoen said recent grads should play up their tech skills. It's valuable. "Get really curious about how remote work...works," Shoen said. "That doesn't mean you need to go work for a company that specializes in remote work or anything like that. But, I keep telling people there isn't some version of the economy that's operating in a normal way."

Every Friday, Shoen hosts a FREE career clinics on the #ENTRYLEVELBOSS Instagram page where she answers questions from job seekers.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandemploymentjobs hiringcoronavirus californiaunemployment californiagraduationcoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
UC campuses expected to hold mix of in-person and online classes in fall
40 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, counties and more
COVID-19: LA County confirms 57 additional deaths, 1,324 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' son talks mental health amid pandemic
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Nearly 39M have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Coronavirus updates: Solano County to ease more shelter in place restrictions
San Jose pushes for tougher rules on face coverings amid pandemic
Show More
Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting threat contained
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, counties and more
1,200 California pastors demand churches be opened
UCSF doctor predicts 'even anti-vaxers' will be lining up for COVID-19 vaccination
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News