Seth Rogen reacts to underage man getting arrested with fake McLovin ID at bar

IOWA CITY, IOWA -- Life is imitating art in Iowa, where a 20-year-old is accused of posing as a 25-year-old organ donor from Hawaii named McLovin. "Superbad" star Seth Rogen reacted to the news on social media, appearing amused to see someone use the fake ID made famous by the hit film.

Daniel Burleson was arrested at The Airliner bar in Iowa City on Oct. 11 after using the fake ID with a likeness to the movie's character, Fogell, played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

Burleson said he bought the ID on Amazon, where it sells for around $15.

The stunt was inspired by the popular 2007 movie, which Rogen starred in and co-wrote. High school students Seth and Evan - Jonah Hill and Michael Cera's lead characters - hilariously bashed their friend Fogell for getting a fake ID with "One name? One name!" to use at a liquor store.

After hearing about the story, Rogen tweeted, "My work here is done."

The tweet has gone viral with hundreds of thousands of likes, retweets and comments, including some who quoted iconic lines from the film.





Others called for Rogen to pay Burleson's legal fees.



Burleson faces several charges, including public intoxication and being in a bar after 10 p.m. while underage.
