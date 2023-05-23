WATCH LIVE AT 2PM: SF mayor to hold Q&A on drug crisis from UN Plaza

Considered to be one of the city's worst fentanyl hotspots, Mayor Breed will be taking questions on San Francisco's drug problem from UN Plaza.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mayor London Breed will hold an outdoor question-and-answer session with county supervisors about the city's drug crisis on Tuesday, and she's doing it in one of the hardest hit areas for fentanyl use.

Considered to be one of the city's worst fentanyl hotspots, Mayor Breed will be taking questions on San Francisco's drug problem from UN Plaza.

Her monthly Q &A with the Board of Supervisors begins Tuesday afternoon. The board will be starting their meeting offsite to observe and discuss public safety with the mayor.

Board President Aaron Peskin considers the Plaza the most fitting spot since it's been one of the worst, longtime hotspots for open-air drug dealing and using -- at this point, for decades.

The forum will be more public-facing than typical -- with the plaza sitting near City Hall, at the edge of the Tenderloin.

We've seen efforts ramp up recently to address San Francisco's drug crisis.

At the start of the month, the CHP began deploying officers to specific high crime areas, including the Tenderloin and South of Market, as part of a collaborative effort with national guard members and the city to crackdown on dealers.

She addressed the move last month. "We need to really go aggressively against open-air drug dealing in the Tenderloin... not just from a local level, but a state and federal level... and I think when that support kicks in it's going to be a new day in San Francisco."

The SF Chronicle points to new city statistics, which show a 41% spike in San Francisco's overdose deaths over the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year - with 200 people dying between January and March.

By their calculations, the city is on pace to exceed last year's total.

