CA National Guard and CHP begin efforts to crack down on SF's open-air drug market

Monday marks the start of Gov. Newsom's move to crackdown on San Francisco's open-air drug market with CHP officers and the state National Guard.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Monday marks the start of Governor Gavin Newsom's major move to crackdown on San Francisco's open-air drug market. California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard are teaming up with the SFPD and District Attorney's Office to help get drug dealers off the streets.

"Anything we can do to take that apart, dismantle, disrupt and deter it," said Supervisor Matt Dorsey.

CHP officers will be targeting the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods, while the California National Guard works behind the scenes analyzing intelligence.

"As we hopefully wind down the drug market, we also have to make sure that we are winding up support for the people who are going to have a harder time finding drugs," said Supervisor Dorsey.

"If you are going to be eliminating the supply like this, especially with people that do have substance use disorder and if their primary substance is fentanyl. We really need to make sure that we're able to help these folks and very quickly," said Gary McCoy of HealthRight 360, one of the nonprofits working with the city in hopes of establishing safe consumption sites.

Safe consumption sites, also known as safe injection, or overdose prevention sites, are places people can go to use their drugs under supervision in case of an overdose - and be connected to services like treatment and housing. The sites are illegal under federal law, but the Mayor's Office and Board of Supervisors are trying to find work-arounds, similar to sites like those in New York City, operated by a nonprofit.

"There are some conversations happening that fingers crossed we'll make some progress on some of the overdose prevention sites that we're talking about," said Supervisor Dorsey.

Last year Governor Newsom vetoed a bill that would have paved the way for some cities to pilot safe consumption sites, including San Francisco. State Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill.

"It was a lost opportunity when the governor vetoed our safe consumption site legislation," said State Senator Scott Wiener. "But, hope springs eternal and we will continue to try to collaborate with the the Governor and others to try and find public health solutions to this crisis."

Meanwhile there is hope the Governor will reconsider as this new form of state support hits the streets.

"It's really not going to be as successful if we don't have an actual public health intervention for people who use drugs," said McCoy.

