Crews inspect Pier 45 after warehouse destroyed by 4-alarm flames, fishermen anxious to get back in

RELATED: San Francisco seafood distributor loses over $15K, tour boat company's office destroyed after 4-alarm fire engulfs Pier 45
The portion that burned houses office space and storage units for fishermen and seafood companies.
Joe Conte with Water2Table spoke to ABC7 and said the fire could be "disastrous for the local fishing community."
"That pier supports the entire San Francisco fleet," Conte said. "There's not a way to unload boats from between Half Moon Bay to Bodega Bay. So this pier is critical for the local fishing community."
Conte said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Water2Table is distributing food directly to consumers.
He adds that fish from Fisherman's Wharf is shipped state and nationwide.
"I'm hoping we can get on to that pier soon," he said.
VIDEO: Bright flames, huge smoke plume visible in SF
Crews used a fireboat to save the historic World War II-era SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship that's docked next to the pier.
Volunteers with the SS Jeremiah O'Brien National Liberty Ship Memorial say that while the historic World War II cargo ship "escaped mostly unscathed" from the four-alarm fire on Saturday at Pier 45 in San Francisco, the organization that supports it did not fare as well.
"Items in storage and pier-side have been destroyed," the National Liberty Ship Memorial said Sunday in a post on its Facebook page. "Recovery will take time and money."
The organization is appealing for donations to replace what was lost.
The O'Brien, launched in Maine in June 1943, is one of only two Liberty ships of more than 2,700 built during World War II that remains fully functional.
The ship, designated a National Historic Landmark, is a living museum docked at Pier 45 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Port officials say they will likely move it to a temporary location and an initial report into the cause of Saturday's fire is expected next week.
PHOTOS: 4-alarm fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf
Bay City News contributed to this report.