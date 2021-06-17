Gas leak resolved in San Francisco's Inner Richmond, officials say

The 200 block of 5th Avenue remains closed.
Clement Street Gas leak is resolved. All Businesses and residents can re-open and re-occupy. The 200 block of 5th Avenue remains closed. pic.twitter.com/Wsv5FHn2NQ— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2021
A gas leak in San Francisco's Inner Richmond has forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders Thursday afternoon, according to SFFD.
The areas under the evacuation order is Clement Street from 6th Avenue to Arguello and 5th Avenue from Cornwall to Geary. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to shelter-in-place.
GAS LEAK WITH EVACUATIONS 5th and CLEMENT— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 17, 2021
EVACUATIONS: NO NOBODY ON THE STREET --STREETSIDE CLEMENT STREET FROM 6th AVE TO ARGUELLO
RESIDENTS BUSINESSES SHELTER IN PLACE CLEMENT STREET FROM 6th AVE TO ARGUELLO @SF_emergency pic.twitter.com/2ROJlSI7rx
Officials say one is injured but is expected to be okay. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area.
Temporary air-conditioned bus and rides to shelter are being offered on 375 5th Avenue for those displaced.
