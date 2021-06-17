Gas leak resolved in San Francisco's Inner Richmond, officials say

Clement Street Gas leak is resolved. All Businesses and residents can re-open and re-occupy. The 200 block of 5th Avenue remains closed. pic.twitter.com/Wsv5FHn2NQ — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7:07 p.m. UPDATE: The gas leak on Clement Street has been resolved, according to SFFD. Fire officials say all businesses and residents can return and reoccupy.The 200 block of 5th Avenue remains closed.A gas leak in San Francisco's Inner Richmond has forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders Thursday afternoon, according to SFFD.The areas under the evacuation order is Clement Street from 6th Avenue to Arguello and 5th Avenue from Cornwall to Geary. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to shelter-in-place.Officials say one is injured but is expected to be okay. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area.Temporary air-conditioned bus and rides to shelter are being offered on 375 5th Avenue for those displaced.