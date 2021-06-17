gas leak

Gas leak resolved in San Francisco's Inner Richmond, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Some areas allowed to repopulate after gas leak in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 7:07 p.m. UPDATE: The gas leak on Clement Street has been resolved, according to SFFD. Fire officials say all businesses and residents can return and reoccupy.

The 200 block of 5th Avenue remains closed.


A gas leak in San Francisco's Inner Richmond has forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders Thursday afternoon, according to SFFD.

The areas under the evacuation order is Clement Street from 6th Avenue to Arguello and 5th Avenue from Cornwall to Geary. Residents and businesses in the area are asked to shelter-in-place.


Officials say one is injured but is expected to be okay. Firefighters ask the public to avoid the area.

Temporary air-conditioned bus and rides to shelter are being offered on 375 5th Avenue for those displaced.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoinner richmondsffdgas leakevacuationshelter in place
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS LEAK
PG&E caps gas leak in SJ, shelter in place order lifted
Residents remain displaced as PG&E works to stop SJ gas leak
Gas leak forces evacuations in Oakland
Neighbor describes LA house explosion: 'It was pandemonium'
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News