Car crashes into SF building, causes gas leak, police say

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Thursday, October 12, 2023 12:33AM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A gas leak shut down traffic in the area Filbert St. between Fillmore and Steiner streets in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene and saw a man who struck the building and a natural gas line causing a gas leak, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Officers evacuated the 2200 block of Filbert St.

Authorities say the San Francisco Fire Department and PG&E were notified and is on scene to assist with the gas leak.

As of 4 p.m., streets are closed off to vehicles and foot traffic as crews work to fix the problem.

There is no estimated time of re-opening and currently no reports of injuries from the vehicle collision or the gas leak, police said.

Bay City News contribute to this report

