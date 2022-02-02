San Francisco Giants

SF Giants set date to retire Will Clark's number 22

Former San Francisco Giants player Will Clark gestures to fans during a ceremony honoring the 1989 World Series team, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's a date San Francisco Giants fans have long been waiting for! The team has selected July 30 as the date to retire Will Clark's No. 22 jersey.



The Giants' had plans to retire Clark's jersey number during the 2020 season, but that was put on hold because of the pandemic.


Clark was the number 2 pick in the 1985 draft out of Mississippi State. He played eight seasons for the Giants where he was a five-time All-Star and finished in the top five in National League MVP voting four times.

Clark currently works as a special assistant in San Francisco's front office.

