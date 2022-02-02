SF Giants set date to retire Will Clark's number 22

July 30, 2022 ♾ 2️⃣2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/K2ymgrWMj5— SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 2, 2022
The Giants' had plans to retire Clark's jersey number during the 2020 season, but that was put on hold because of the pandemic.
Clark was the number 2 pick in the 1985 draft out of Mississippi State. He played eight seasons for the Giants where he was a five-time All-Star and finished in the top five in National League MVP voting four times.
Clark currently works as a special assistant in San Francisco's front office.