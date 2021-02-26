Traffic

Sinkhole opens up on I-280 off-ramp in San Francisco, causing car to get stuck

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic alert is reported in San Francisco due to a sinkhole on the 6th street off-ramp of northbound Interstate 280.

One car got stuck in it earlier, and has been removed. The left lane is closed indefinitely.

The San Francisco CHP posted these pictures on twitter. Caltrans crews are en route to the scene.

The two other lanes at the bottom of the off-ramp remain open.

