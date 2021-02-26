Sinkhole opens up on I-280 off-ramp in San Francisco, causing car to get stuck

***TRAFFIC ADVISORY ALERT***



I-280 n/b @ 6th Street off-ramp will be closed due to large sink hole near bottom of elevated off-ramp.



Caltrans crews enroute and unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/soe9XnYddX — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) February 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A traffic alert is reported in San Francisco due to a sinkhole on the 6th street off-ramp of northbound Interstate 280.One car got stuck in it earlier, and has been removed. The left lane is closed indefinitely.The San Francisco CHP posted these pictures on twitter. Caltrans crews are en route to the scene.The two other lanes at the bottom of the off-ramp remain open.