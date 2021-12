SF metro area remains most expensive place to live in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the sixth year in a row, the San Francisco metro area is the most expensive place to live in the country.According to federal data prices here were more than 17% higher than the 2020 national average.Apartment rents in the metro area were more than double that of 2019.The New York metro area was the second most expensive in the nation, followed by Honolulu and the San Diego area.The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area ranked 5th on highest regional price parities and Napa was 10th. Salinas was also high on the list at 12th.California was the third most expensive state -- trailing Hawaii and New Jersey.