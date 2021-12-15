SF metro area remains most expensive place to live in US

According to federal data prices here were more than 17% higher than the 2020 national average.
Apartment rents in the metro area were more than double that of 2019.
The New York metro area was the second most expensive in the nation, followed by Honolulu and the San Diego area.
The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area ranked 5th on highest regional price parities and Napa was 10th. Salinas was also high on the list at 12th.
California was the third most expensive state -- trailing Hawaii and New Jersey.