Society

SF metro area remains most expensive place to live in US

EMBED <>More Videos

SF metro area remains most expensive place to live in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For the sixth year in a row, the San Francisco metro area is the most expensive place to live in the country.

According to federal data prices here were more than 17% higher than the 2020 national average.

Apartment rents in the metro area were more than double that of 2019.

RELATED: How can the Golden State tackle the high price of housing and keep the California Dream alive?

The New York metro area was the second most expensive in the nation, followed by Honolulu and the San Diego area.

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area ranked 5th on highest regional price parities and Napa was 10th. Salinas was also high on the list at 12th.

California was the third most expensive state -- trailing Hawaii and New Jersey.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan mateosan joseoaklandsan rafaelrental propertymoneyhousingmovingapartmenthousing marketfinancecaliforniarenters
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News