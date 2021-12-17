PG&E restores power to most customers in SF's Financial District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG&E has restored power to most of the customers impacted by a power outage in San Francisco's Financial District Friday morning.The outages were also reported in South Beach, Telegraph Hill, Nob Hill, and Downtown. The utility says the outages were caused by build-up in vaults from recent storms.The power was knocked out to more than 1,000 customers around 9 a.m., but as of 11 a.m. there were only a couple dozen still impacted.Neighborhoods in Marin County, including San Rafael, also lost power this morning. The customers in Marin were told by PG&E that those outages were weather-related.