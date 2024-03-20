Plea deal with lesser charges reached in SF crash that killed champion cyclist Ethan Boyes

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who hit and killed professional cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco's Presidio last year.

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who hit and killed professional cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco's Presidio last year.

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who hit and killed professional cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco's Presidio last year.

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who hit and killed professional cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco's Presidio last year.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man who hit and killed professional cyclist Ethan Boyes in San Francisco's Presidio last year.

As part of the plea deal, the charges have all been reduced to misdemeanors, meaning the 81-year-old driver won't serve more than a year in jail.

"My reaction is shock and appall!" said Gabriella Wong.

"I think it sends a dangerous precedent for roadway safety in our city and in the country more broadly," said Luke Bornheimer.

RELATED: World champion cyclist fatally struck by car while riding bike in San Francisco's Presidio

Both Gabriella and Luke, cyclist and advocate, are referring to a plea deal reached in the Ethan Boyes' case.

Boyes was the world champion cyclist who was hit and killed while riding along this road in the Presidio last year. The plea deal reduces all charges, including vehicular manslaughter and operating under the influence of alcohol, to misdemeanors, with a maximum of a year in jail for the driver, 81-year-old Arnold Kinman Low.

"On one hand, it's good to finally have some measure of closure, then on the other hand I worry that the punishment wasn't severe enough," said James Grady who was friends with Ethan. He is aware that Ethan's family sent a letter to the judge, which at one point reads, "It is our sincerest belief that Ethan would in no way want to see Mr. Low incarcerated, nor would he have wanted our family or Mr. Low and his family to endure the lengthy and painful process that a criminal trial will surely entail."

But while Grady does worry about this punishment and what it means for the cycling community; he can't help but think about his friend Ethan, who went out of his way to entertain his son one year ago this weekend in Santa Cruz. It was the last time James saw Ethan.

RELATED: Man charged with striking, killing world champion cyclist Ethan Boyes with car, officials say

"He interacted with him just like a wonderful loving person. I miss him. I know so many people miss him," said Grady.

Low's attorney in this case, Douglas Rappaport, tells us that this was an accident and his client understands his guilt in the case. He does say that while Low had two glasses of wine before the accident, specific blood alcohol levels could not be determined, and it is still undetermined if alcohol played a role here.

Still though, those we spoke with are frustrated.

"This kind of response and result isn't really going to show anyone that there are consequences for driving a car and potentially injuring or killing someone," said Bornheimer.

RELATED: Man accused of DUI and killing champion cyclist Ethan Boyes in SF pleads not guilty

"A life is a life and I respect what the family has asked for and what Ethan's wishes are, but I'm so scared that this sends a message that my life as a cyclist doesn't matter," said Wong.

Everyone saying their focus now is to make sure that this road where Boyes was killed, is a safe one going forward for riders and drivers.

James Grady said that is planning a ride in honor of Ethan. That will take place on April 4 at the Polo Field in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. That is where Ethan used to train. The ride will start at 4 a.m. and go until 4 p.m.

A sentence hearing for Arnold Kinman Low is set for July 15, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. in Federal court, at the San Francisco Courtroom 11 on the 19th floor.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live