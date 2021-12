SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- You can now get your daily fill of puppy cuteness anytime!In years past, pets from the San Francisco SPCA were live in Macy's windows in Union Square. This year, the store is featuring videos of dogs and cats, kittens and puppies that are looking for forever homes.You can also see live cameras on the SPCA website This is the 35th year of this time-honored holiday tradition. Nearly 10,000 dogs and cats have found new homes from the Holiday Windows.The displays will be up until Sunday.