'Trying to avoid another lockdown': SF businesses prepare for indoor vaccine mandates to take effect

With COVID cases in San Francisco hitting their third highest peak in August, the city is pulling out two new weapons from its arsenal.
The first is a mass testing site in SoMa, which opened its doors Wednesday.
The second, is the city's vaccine mandate, which comes into effect this Friday.
"If we want to continue going about our lives, eating at restaurants, going to bars, and enjoying everything that San Francisco has to offer, we need people to be vaccinated. This is how we can protect both workers and patrons," said Mayor London Breed.
It's another change for businesses to adapt to, but one that many also welcome.
Lee Tran owns bravado lounge across the street from Oracle Park.
"On game days, that's a little bit different. We're talking about 40,000 people coming from different parts of the state and the country to see the game, and we don't want to disappoint them," said tran.
It's a feeling also echoed by many customers, as well as other business owners.
Kim Kobasiz co-owns Brickhouse Bar and Grill.
She told ABC7 News she's already asking her customers for their vaccination status.
"We just thought it's the smart thing to do. We want to protect our staff, our families and everybody else that walks in here. And we're really, of course, I mean everybody's heard this a million times, we're just trying to avoid another lockdown," Kobasiz said.
And while some are left wondering what could be coming next.
The City's health officer says, for now, tougher restrictions like outdoor mask mandates are off the table.
"The answer may be different into the future. But as of now, as health officer, that's not one of my recommendations," said Dr. Susan Philip.
