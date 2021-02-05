Mass vaccination site opens at San Francisco's Moscone Center

"Those of us who have been working on this over the last year are very emotional. We have been all week. We are really feeling optimistic about moving forward," said Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director of the Department of Emergency Management.
RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Those who were vaccinated Friday were grateful.
The team from San Francisco’s Dept. Of Emergency Management say they have been emotional all week after working on this vaccine roll out plan for the last year. They called the opening of the mass site at Moscone Center today a “turning point” in this pandemic. 👊 pic.twitter.com/mP4LgPo24y— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 5, 2021
"I am very happy and pleased to be here today," C. Don Clay said after receiving his shot.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
The city partnered with Kaiser Permanente to create a site at Moscone Center that can administer up to 10,000 shots a day. They don't have that many doses though and don't know when they will get them.
"We do believe in the coming week we will have a better sense of the cadence and the allocation moving forward," Carroll explained.
RELATED: Biden administration to deploy 1,100 troops to help COVID vaccination efforts
All appointments Friday and next week are booked. Officials say they can only plan for the doses they have, so they can't open up appointments beyond what they know they have in their inventory. But the logistics are in place.
"I'd rather be ready than not ready and I feel with 100% confidence that we can take as many vaccine as they will throw at us," Carroll said. "What we would like to tell the public is continue to log on, continue to check the site for availability. We will also be communicating with the public to try and give them a sense of what we have on a week to week basis."
She said you can visit this website to find out when you are eligible and to look for appointments. The state has also created another website as a site to check for appointments.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic