SF Zoo's Bruce the hippo moved across country for true love

How do you move a 4,500 male hippopotamus across the country? In a special heavyweight crate! We said farewell to Bruce yesterday morning as he moved to his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens! pic.twitter.com/lXQIKUVLzc — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) September 7, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (KGO) -- A freighter jet carried some very precious cargo out of SFO on Tuesday. DHL helped fly the San Francisco Zoo's 4,500-pound hippo to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens.So how do you move a hippo across the country? In a special heavyweight crate, according to the zoo.Inside that specially built container is Tucker -- better known as Bruce to SF Zoo visitors.The hippo was given that nickname to honor former Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, but will be referred to as "Tucker" when he becomes part of his new hippo pod.Bruce is moving to Cincinnati to be paired up with a potential mate, Bibi."It certainly took a village to move him, and we thank all of our staff, the team at DHL and SFO for their assistance in making this move go smoothly," said the SF Zoo in a tweet.