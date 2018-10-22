San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces retirement today. Then heads directly from my interview with her to a big fire burning in the financial district right now. pic.twitter.com/U1DI2FtdUU — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 23, 2018

#102318WF1 UPDATE FIRE ON 12-13-15th floors 3rd Alarm AVOID AREA MEDIA STAGING WASHINGTON PARK AT WASHINGTON DAVIS PIO WILL UDPATE SOON

A fire broke out on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a high rise building at 405 Davis Street in the Financial District.The fire was called out as a three-alarm fire but crews are now saying that it has been contained and all active flame is out.Fire officials say there were multiple rescues but no injuries.Crews expected to be on scene for hours.This is a developing story, please check back for updates.