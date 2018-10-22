SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A fire broke out on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a high rise building at 405 Davis Street in the Financial District.
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces retirement today. Then heads directly from my interview with her to a big fire burning in the financial district right now. pic.twitter.com/U1DI2FtdUU— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 23, 2018
The fire was called out as a three-alarm fire but crews are now saying that it has been contained and all active flame is out.
#102318WF1 UPDATE FIRE ON 12-13-15th floors 3rd Alarm AVOID AREA MEDIA STAGING WASHINGTON PARK AT WASHINGTON DAVIS PIO WILL UDPATE SOON pic.twitter.com/Zno9U0AUzj— San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) October 23, 2018
Fire officials say there were multiple rescues but no injuries.
Crews expected to be on scene for hours.
