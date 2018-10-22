SFFD says fire on multiple floors of high rise building is out, no injuries reported

San Francisco firefighters have knocked down a fire on several floors of a high rise building in the city's Financial District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A fire broke out on the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th floors of a high rise building at 405 Davis Street in the Financial District.


The fire was called out as a three-alarm fire but crews are now saying that it has been contained and all active flame is out.



Fire officials say there were multiple rescues but no injuries.

Crews expected to be on scene for hours.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
