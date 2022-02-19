shooting

Person shot in head on Napa highway, suspect arrested minutes later after stealing car, police say

Police: Suspect arrested after Napa freeway shooting, carjacking

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A man is facing charges for a freeway shooting and carjacking within minutes of each other in Napa County Friday morning.

42-year-old Tuong Nguyen is accused of shooting a man on Highway 29 near Highway 221, at 6:40 a.m.

The victim was hit in the head but was able to call 911.

Eight minutes later, Napa Police responded to a carjacking downtown.

Officers later stopped the stolen vehicle and detained Nguyen.

Police have not released an update on the shooting victim's condition.

