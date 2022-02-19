Person shot in head on Napa highway, suspect arrested minutes later after stealing car, police say

42-year-old Tuong Nguyen is accused of shooting a man on Highway 29 near Highway 221, at 6:40 a.m.
The victim was hit in the head but was able to call 911.
Eight minutes later, Napa Police responded to a carjacking downtown.
Officers later stopped the stolen vehicle and detained Nguyen.
Police have not released an update on the shooting victim's condition.
