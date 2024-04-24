Family of slain Home Depot security guard says suspects' plea deal is what they wanted

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people have pleaded no contest to killing a Home Depot security guard in April of last year.

David Guillory and Benicia Knapps were shoplifting from the Pleasanton Home Depot when Blake Mohs tried to stop them. A confrontation broke out and Kapps pulled out a gun and fatally shot Mohs.

Attorneys for Guillory and Knapps reached an agreement with the Mohs family and the deputy district attorney for Alameda County.

"The biggest burden you can carry, that dropped for me," said Lorie Mohs, Blake's mother.

Knapps faces 19 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. Guillory faces seven years for child endangerment and accessory charges. Both of them could have faced longer sentences, but the Mohs family did not want this to go to trial.

"They would cloth a manikin in my son's clothes," Lorie said. "With all the blood and then they would play by play every single scene over and over of his murder."

A scene the family did not want to relive. Plus, the Mohs family believes Blake's killers deserve a second chance. They hope their sentences allow them time to reconcile.

"I would like to see them work on themselves in jail," Lorie said. "Find skills. Do something with your time that is going to change your life and your children's life out here."

This agreement means Lori and he family don't have to spend more time in court fighting for justice for her son. She says they can focus now on ways to honor and remember Blake.

"The joy that it brought us yesterday to walk into Home Depot to that crew and tell them they didn't have to testify and the relief, and the joy to be able to text my family and say guess what it's done," Lorie said. "He is smiling. He is so proud."

