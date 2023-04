Pleasanton police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Home Depot Tuesday afternoon.

Pleasanton police investigating shooting at Home Depot; suspects detained, authorities say

Police say it occurred near Johnson Drive and Owens Drive.

Investigators say the suspects have been detained but have not released further details.

Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate this incident.

