Pleasanton Home Depot employee identified as victim in deadly shooting

Pleasanton police say a man was fatally shot trying to stop a theft at a Home Depot and the suspects were later detained in Oakland.

The victim, 26-year-old Blake Mohs, was a Home Depot loss prevention employee who had plans to be married in the summer.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while trying to stop a theft in progress at a Pleasanton Home Depot Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Blake Mohs, who was a Home Depot loss prevention employee and Tri-Valley resident, police said Wednesday.

He was a well-known member of the community who was involved in community youth programs and planned to be married in the summer.

Pleasanton police said that during their investigation, they learned Mohs confronted a female shoplifter, who resisted and shot him. Mohs was not armed, police say.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old woman. She reportedly then ran to a getaway car driven by a 31-year-old man. Both are Oakland residents.

The woman's 2-year-old child was also reportedly inside the car at the time.

Police said after they fled the scene, a handgun was recovered in a nearby intersection.

The two suspects were detained by Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and the child was released to relatives. The male suspect has been booked into Santa Rita County Jail and the woman suspect will reportedly be booked after she receives medical treatment.

Officers with the Pleasanton Police Department could be seen working into the night at Home Depot in Pleasanton.

In a statement Home Depot writes: "We're heartbroken over this senseless tragedy. Blake was our associate and friend, and our hearts go out to his family and everyone who knew and loved him."

Police issued this statement Tuesday:

Pleasanton Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 inside a Home Depot store located at 6000 Johnson Drive. Our dispatch center received calls about a man who was bleeding inside the store. Officers rendered aid to the victim, and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. Witnesses reported the victim attempted to stop a theft in progress, wherein a struggle ensued, and the man was shot. The suspects were seen immediately driving away from the scene after the shooting. Allied agencies were notified of the description of the wanted vehicle. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle and successfully detained the suspects near the 7000 block of Ney Avenue in Oakland. If you or anyone you know has information about this incident, please call Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

