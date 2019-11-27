Shopping

Ever heard of Amazon Outlet or Amazon Warehouse? They can help you save big this holiday season

As the 2019 holiday shopping season gets underway, millions of customers will use Amazon to do their shopping.

Convenience is usually the big reason shoppers love using the online retail giant year-round, and like other retailers, there is a huge surge in numbers for holiday shopping.

ABC11 is helping to stretch your dollar by uncovering the little-known sections on Amazon's site where you can get big discounts on overstocked, clearance, and returned items.

Amazon Outlet is a section on the site where overstocked and clearance items across all categories are sold at a discount.

ABC11 found an "under $10" category as well as best sellers, electronics, baby, patio lawn and garden, and jewelry and watches.

Another way to save is with Amazon Warehouse where there are great deals on quality used products. Amazon Warehouse offers big discounts on millions of pre-owned, used, open box, and refurbished items.

ABC11 found a lot of tech and gadgets in the Amazon Warehouse including used computers and tablets, used home and kitchen, used digital cameras, used Amazon devices, as well as used unlocked cell phones and used TVs.
