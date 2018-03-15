COSTCO

Costco honoring military, families in special event

EMBED </>More Videos

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week.

The Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.

It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.

The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.

RELATED: Man irate after Costco lets woman return dead Christmas tree in January

While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.

Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.

You can find a local store and more information about the event here.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about Costco.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingcostcomilitaryshoppingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COSTCO
Polish dog wars: Sam's Club to start selling item for under $1
Costco fans of Polish dog start petition to get it back on the menu
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Bridge repair causes traffic nightmare in South San Francisco
More costco
SHOPPING
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Girl buys toys from Amazon without parents' permission
DIY alarm systems gain popularity
More Shopping
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News