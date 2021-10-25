snow

Winter Storm Warning: Up to 4 feet of snow expected in the Sierra

By , and Norma Yuriar
Atmospheric river brings rain, wet snow to Tahoe area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen and Mike Nicco are tracking a Winter Storm Warning.

"It's a heavy, wet snow," said Nicco. "It just sticks to everything."

"It's kind of like cement," added Argen.

Here's a look at how the atmospheric river impacted cities across the Bay Area.





LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas above 6,000eet until 11 p.m. Monday.

"We are looking at some pretty good snow at lake level," said Argen. "Some of the resorts are looking better than that. We are going to see up to 24 inches at Mt. Rose."



Argen says expect two to three of snow above 7,000 feet.

The National Weather Service says drivers should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility. "Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible. If you must drive, take it slow!"

