Winter Storm Warning: Up to 4 feet of snow expected in the Sierra

"It's a heavy, wet snow," said Nicco. "It just sticks to everything."
"It's kind of like cement," added Argen.
A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 11pm tonight through Monday night. Travel above 6000ft will be impacted with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible. If you must drive, take it slow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0Z9sivuO9t— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas above 6,000eet until 11 p.m. Monday.
"We are looking at some pretty good snow at lake level," said Argen. "Some of the resorts are looking better than that. We are going to see up to 24 inches at Mt. Rose."
#WinterStormWarning— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) October 25, 2021
Almost all day today for #Sierra & #Tahoe
Up to 4 feet of snow!! pic.twitter.com/7GcEFOylAW
Argen says expect two to three of snow above 7,000 feet.
The National Weather Service says drivers should expect slippery roads and reduced visibility. "Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible. If you must drive, take it slow!"
