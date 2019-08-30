Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police have reportedly arrested the brother of famed U.S. gymnast Simone Biles after he was indicted for his role in a triple murder on New Year's Eve, according to an ABC station in Ohio.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is being held in a county jail in the state of Georgia on murder, attempted murder and felonious assault charges in connection with the New Year's Eve party that resulted in three people being killed, sources say.

Cleveland police said at the time of the shooting, a group of men showed up to a party uninvited, and were asked to leave.

Moments later, investigators say Biles-Thomas opened fire into the crowd of people, killing three men and injuring two others.

The incident happened at an Airbnb that was operating in violation of city code.

Biles-Thomas reportedly went to high school in the Cleveland area. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County on Sept. 13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiomurdersimone biles
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dognappers nabbed by cops for allegedly stealing 3 puppies from SF shelter
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
AccuWeather Forecast: Above average warmth this weekend
Barber asking for help to open barber college in East Oakland
With Authority: Joe Lacob and Kevon Looney of the Warriors
Cake lovers prepare to say goodbye to 'The Prolific Oven'
SF condo attack suspect denied bail, remains in jail
Show More
Hit-and-run in San Jose leaves bicyclist dead; police search for driver
Activists in SJ demanding beloved mural be restored
Oakland to ban street parking on narrow road
Commuters thrilled over plans to expedite South Bay BART expansion
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
More TOP STORIES News