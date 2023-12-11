Hundreds of kids living in SF's 'Single Room Occupancy' hotels receive gifts from city officials

Hundreds of children living in San Francisco's "Single Room Occupancy" hotels received holiday gifts from the mayor and city officials.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco was home to several events this weekend designed to brighten the holidays for those in need.

On Saturday, hundreds of children living in San Francisco's "Single Room Occupancy" hotels received holiday gifts from the mayor and city officials.

Local hospitals and churches donated toys as a "thank you" to the city for moving 100 families into healthy affordable housing.

"I am so happy and proud of the work that we have done together that made it possible for so many of you who were living in very cramped conditions, to now spread out -- and in some cases have your own bedroom -- to live in San Francisco in dignity," said Mayor London Breed.

Breed says fighting for families is not only important but personal. She lived in public housing growing up, where eight family members shared two bedrooms.

