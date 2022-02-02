Person hit and killed by garbage truck in SJ, police say; 8th pedestrian death this year

The collision was reported at 7:43 a.m. in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian's name hasn't yet been released.
No other details were yet available about the fatal collision, which is the 10th on the streets of San Jose so far in 2022.
Units are currently at the scene of a traffic fatality in the 400 block of Fontanelle Ct.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 2, 2022
Preliminary investigation: recycling/garbage truck struck a pedestrian. Victim has been pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOC 7:43 AM pic.twitter.com/a6wRfXocBy