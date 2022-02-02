Person hit and killed by garbage truck in SJ, police say; 8th pedestrian death this year

(Shutterstock)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A garbage truck hit and killed a pedestrian in San Jose on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The collision was reported at 7:43 a.m. in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian's name hasn't yet been released.

No other details were yet available about the fatal collision, which is the 10th on the streets of San Jose so far in 2022.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josecar accidentaccidentperson killedtrucks
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
CA man's $33K check gets lost as BofA closes branch
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Cal Fire chief warns of potential fire danger in Bay Area
SF Giants set date to retire Will Clark's No. 22
Documentary in SF follows ups and downs of family in quarantine
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
Bay Area man cured of leukemia decade after gene therapy
Show More
Affluent Bay Area town sees surge in home burglaries
CNN President Jeff Zucker resigns over relationship with employee
Starbucks planning more price hikes this year
Stanford doctor says Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5 is safe
Hunger strike, walkouts in protest of Oakland school closures
More TOP STORIES News