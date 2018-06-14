Neighbor shot this photo of fire on @PGE4Me power pole last night. Says she was ready to take her young child and evacuate. "It lit up my living room. I was scared." 4000 people lost power. Bad timing for a utility under scrutiny following North Bay firestorm. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/svo2fbaDbn — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 14, 2018

Summerfield road in #santarosa after @PGE4ME regulator blew up last night, burning a power pole, raising questions and scaring homeowners. Less than one week ago, @CalFireNews blamed PGE equipment for multiple starts in North Bay #Firestorm. Awaiting PG&E response. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/TpPs6Ekgdz — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) June 14, 2018

A PG&E regulator on a power pole started a fire along Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa Wednesday night. It burned less than an acre, due partly to the cut-back weeds, but this is not a confidence-builder for residents.Less than one week ago, Cal Fire blamed PG&E equipment for additional starts in the North Bay firestorms.Suffice to say, it's bad timing for a utility trying to reassure customers.The neighbor who took Wednesday night's photo says the PG&E regulator, "exploded and lit up my living room. I was scared. We were ready to go."She and her husband just bought the home last Valentine's Day. Had winds been blowing and the weeds not been abated, Santa Rosa Fire says the blaze had potential be much worse.PG&E released a statement on Thursday, saying: