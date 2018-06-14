NORTH BAY FIRES

Small fire in Santa Rosa rekindles PG&E concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

A PG&E regulator on a power pole started a fire along Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa. It burned less than an acre, due partly to the cut-back weeds, but this is not a confidence-builder for residents. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A PG&E regulator on a power pole started a fire along Summerfield Road in Santa Rosa Wednesday night. It burned less than an acre, due partly to the cut-back weeds, but this is not a confidence-builder for residents.

RELATED: Sonoma County calls for changes after North Bay fire report

Less than one week ago, Cal Fire blamed PG&E equipment for additional starts in the North Bay firestorms.

Suffice to say, it's bad timing for a utility trying to reassure customers.

RELATED: Cal Fire releases cause of 12 North Bay wildfires

The neighbor who took Wednesday night's photo says the PG&E regulator, "exploded and lit up my living room. I was scared. We were ready to go."

She and her husband just bought the home last Valentine's Day. Had winds been blowing and the weeds not been abated, Santa Rosa Fire says the blaze had potential be much worse.

PG&E released a statement on Thursday, saying:

"We fully understand the concerns of our customers when they hear of incidents such as this. We want to assure them that their safety and the safety of our communities is always our top priority. PG&E has a comprehensive and rigorous maintenance and inspection program for its assets involving regular patrols, detailed inspections, testing, repairs and replacements - all designed to identify and address safety or reliability issues. The electric-system assets, like the one involved in last night's outage, are inspected annually. All overhead lines receive a detailed inspection every five years. In the last five years, PG&E has invested $15 billion to enhance and harden the electric system to deliver safe and reliable energy to our customers, and that focus and investment will continue. We continue to investigate this incident."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cal firePG&ENorth Bay FiresfireSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sonoma County calls for changes after fire report
Cal Fire releases findings on North Bay fires
Cal Fire releases cause of 12 North Bay wildfires
NORTH BAY FIRES
How big are the Mendocino Complex Fires?
Most destructive California wildfires in history
Star-studded benefit concert for North Bay fire victims
Firestorm costs add to budget cuts in Santa Rosa
Center in Santa Rosa aims to help over 500 North Bay fire victims
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News