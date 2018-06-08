Cal Fire releases cause of 12 North Bay wildfires

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2584411" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A teenager from Redwood Valley, whose brother already perished in the North Bay wildfires, has died.

Cal Fire made an announcement Friday determining the cause of nearly all of the North Bay Wildfires, which broke out on October 8, 2017 and burned more than 200,000 acres and claimed 44 lives.On Friday, Cal Fire said 12 of the wildfires that broke out in Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake, and Napa Counties were caused by "electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles."The October 2017 fire siege involved more than 170 fires and burned at least 245,000 acres in Northern California. About 11,000 firefighters from 17 states and Australia helped battle the blazes.CAL FIRE investigators were dispatched to the fires last year and immediately began working to determine their origin and cause. Cal Fire investigators continue to investigate the remaining 2017 fires, both in October and December, and will release additional reports as they are completed.The only fire not included is the Tubbs Fire, because Cal Fire says that report is not out yet. The Tubbs fire burned nearly 37,000 acres of Napa and Sonoma County.The Redwood Valley Fire in Mendocino County scorched more than 36,000 acres, destroyed more than 300 homes, and killed at least nine people. They include the Shepherd family's two teenage children, burned while trying to escape the flames. Cal Fire says trees fell onto PG&E power lines, and sparked this fire.Nearby, the Sulphur Fire in Lake County, was caused when PG&E power lines hit the ground. It's the same finding that Cal Fire made last month with regard to the October wildfires in Butte and Nevada Counties.Cal Fire determined in three of those four fires, PG&E had failed to trim back trees located near power lines, as mandated by state code.PG&E already faces more than 100 lawsuits in these fires. If Cal Fire holds the utility responsible in the Wine Country, where more than 8, 000 homes were destroyed, analysts say the 112-year old company may not survive the financial hit.State lawmaker Jerry Hill has already said if Cal Fire blames the North Bay wildfires on PG&E negligence, he'll try to break up the utility.Hill represents San Bruno, where an old PG&E gas pipeline exploded in 2010, killing eight people.