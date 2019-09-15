SoCal man arrested on suspicion of making false active shooter threat against LA County Fair

POMONA, Calif. -- A Sylmar, California man was arrested on suspicion making a false threat of violence against the Los Angeles County Fair, authorities said.

On Friday around 3 p.m., Pomona police became aware of the threat sent over email. Fair officials said the email contained a threat regarding an active shooter at the Pomona Fairplex, where the fair is currently being held.

"Working with Fairplex, the police and the FBI were able to trace the origin of the email and found the threat to be false," Fairplex officials said in a written statement.

Detectives were able to track down the person, identified as Erik Villasenor, at his Sylmar home where he admitted to the hoax, according to a press release from the Pomona Police Department.

Out of an abundance of caution, fair officials said an elevated security presence will be at the fair for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Villasenor is being held at the Pomona City Jail. A motive for the false threat has not been determined.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.
