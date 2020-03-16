Coronavirus social distancing: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares PSA about COVID-19 safety

During these uncertain times, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry posted a public service announcement on his social media platforms.
RELATED: 2nd Jazz player, star Donovan Mitchell, tests positive for COVID-19
He's encouraging everyone to practice "social distancing."
We have more information on what social distancing is and how to practice it here.
Curry says in his video, "practice social distancing so we can get rid of the spread of this virus as soon as possible."
He says he's doing his part and is urging others to do theirs.
"Everybody do their part. I'm doing mine. I'm at home - Me and my family are really enjoying our family time."
Listen to Steph! He has this very important PSA about #Coronavirus video via @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/NlfIm2sD8f— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) March 15, 2020
