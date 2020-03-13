Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus

Experts say "social distancing" is the best way to mitigate the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic that's now taking a hold of America. But what does it mean, and why is it effective?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines "social distancing" as the act of "remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet) from others when possible."
Health officials say this practice is one way slow the spread of the new coronavirus. The virus spreads between people who are in close contact with one another, according to the CDC, and COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily.
Even though health officials expect the outbreak in America to worsen, protective measures help "flatten the curve" in the relationship between the number of reported cases and time since the first reported case. In other words, a slow spread makes sure the rate of infections doesn't outpace the country's health care response.
"At the moment, [social distancing is] the only tool available to fight the spread of the coronavirus," said Thomas Perls, a professor of Medicine at Boston University. "Experts estimate that a vaccine is 12 to 18 months away. For now, there are no drugs available that can slow down a coronavirus infection."
State and local officials -- in California and New York, for example -- have encouraged social distancing by banning some large gatherings. In response, Disneyland and Broadway have temporarily shut down, and schools have closed.
Here's how you can practice effective social distancing:
