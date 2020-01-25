Anti-Abortion activists rally at Walk For Life West Coast in downtown San Francisco.

#HappeningNow Thousands marching down Market St. for #WalkForLife 2020. https://t.co/DTGjFyWk6P pic.twitter.com/SMV4f0Priu— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 25, 2020
#WalkForLife rally & march starting at #SF Civic Center. https://t.co/DTGjFyWk6P pic.twitter.com/YYSSU79NWR— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) January 25, 2020
The anti-abortion rights event started with speakers including, Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, Mrs. Kathleen Folan, and the Rev. Clenard Childress, of BlackGenocide.org.
Participants started at Civic Center Plaza, walked down Market Street, and ended at Justin Herman Plaza in the Embarcadero.
Organizers say the event coincides with the Jan. 22, anniversary of Roe vs. Wade when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.
For public transportation, SFMTA issues travel advisories and notifications when bus lines are rerouted.