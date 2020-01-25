Society

Anti-Abortion activists rally at Walk For Life West Coast in downtown San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands took part in the 16th annual Walk For Life on Saturday in downtown San Francisco.



The anti-abortion rights event started with speakers including, Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, Mrs. Kathleen Folan, and the Rev. Clenard Childress, of BlackGenocide.org.

Participants started at Civic Center Plaza, walked down Market Street, and ended at Justin Herman Plaza in the Embarcadero.

Organizers say the event coincides with the Jan. 22, anniversary of Roe vs. Wade when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

For public transportation, SFMTA issues travel advisories and notifications when bus lines are rerouted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoembarcaderocivic centerabortionprotestrally
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streets closed due to overturned cement truck in Marin Co.
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Impeachment trial: Lawyer says Dems want to 'overturn' last election
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Coronavirus kills 41, sickens 1,200 as more countries report cases
Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year
Show More
SJ Fire Dept. respond to hazmat situation at William Overfelt HS wrestling match
AccuWeather forecast: Plenty of clouds and fog
More than luck: Lion dancers ensure good fortune in Chinatown
US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
San Rafael posts signs to curb panhandling
More TOP STORIES News