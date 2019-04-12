Society

6th graders pack Easter baskets for Chicago homeless children

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Sixth graders from the Queen of Martyrs school packed colorful Easter baskets for homeless children Thursday at the Mercy Circle retirement community in Chicago.

"To think someone thought about them and cared about them, they'd be like 'Wow, that's nice,'" said Kathleen Ahler, a case worker at Margaret's Village shelters.

Margaret's Village provides temporary refuge for homeless families and women, some of whom arrive without belongings.

"Some children and families arrive with what they're wearing, that's all," Ahler explained.

She shared that challenging reality with the students, whose efforts will benefit Margaret's Village. The impact was clear.

"They don't have the stuff that we have, so this will hopefully brighten their day," said 11-year-old Matthew Sears.

"It's better to give than to receive," added his classmate, Abbie Osborne.

With Easter coming up, gift bags filled with candy, toiletries and toys were the perfect solution.

This was the third annual Easter basket event co-sponsored by Mercy Circle and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O'Shea's office.

O'Shea sees the event as a great way to bring the Sisters of Mercy and children together, fostering mentorship and good deeds.

"They're both working together to have a positive impact on families in need, so it's a win for everybody," he said.

"Can you imagine the conversations at the dinner table tonight," reflected Sister Ellen Ryan. "That will encourage them to do more."

The students from the Evergreen Park school are off to a good start, with more than 60 baskets bundled, ready to make the future brighter for those in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagochildrenhomelessu.s. & worldgood newssenior citizenseaster
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News