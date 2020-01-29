A look back at Dan Ashley's 2005 visit to Poland in honor of the Liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp 75th anniversary

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5887336" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This year marks 75 years since the Liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the world marks the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz oncentration camp in Poland, ABC7 News anchor Dan Ashley gives us an emotional look at the trip he made to that infamous death camp with Bay Area Holocaust survivors.Over the past 35-years in journalism, I have had the privilege of reporting truly remarkable and memorable stories from around the Bay Area, the country, and the world.I've had boots on the ground in major hurricanes, political conventions, papal visits, royal visits, the Columbine tragedy, John Glenn's return to space aboard the shuttle, the O.J. Simpson trial and on and on.But more than any other assignment, my trip to cover the March of the Living in Poland with Holocaust survivors is perhaps the most powerful personal and professional experience of my life.To see Auschwitz and other concentration camps in that context, with those who survived them, was simply unforgettable.