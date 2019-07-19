Society

ABC7 News anchor gifts Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a sweet surprise

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a surprise seven years in the making.

ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim surprised Ayesha and Stephen Curry with a magazine that featured the then newlyweds. The kicker? They didn't make the cover but Lim did!

The featured the photos from the Curry's wedding.

The superstar couple were very surprised and mentioned that their 8-year anniversary was coming up in a couple of days.

Lim caught up with the Curry's at the launch of their new foundation to help underprivileged children in the Bay Area called Eat. Learn. Play.
